Teenager injured in fist fight succumbs

Hyderabad

08 June 2021 20:41 IST

Accused also includes 2 juveniles

A teenager who was injured in a street fight following an altercation with several youths at Dabeerpura succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Mohammed Adnan (19), a resident of Farhatnagar in Dabeerpura, was the son of a tailor Mohammed Ishaq. He died while undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital, where he was rushed soon after being injured.

Police identified the accused as Syed Khaja Moinuddin Kamran (19), a student and resident of Chanchalguda, brothers Syed Najeeb (19) and Syed Mustafa Mujeeb (18), both students and residents of Chanchalguda, and Abdullah (19). Two juveniles have also been identified.

According to the police, Kamran, Najeeb, Mujeeb, and Abdullah are friends. The youths met near Arshad Ali Hospital, new Chanchalguda Road, after which an altercation, which turned into a fist fight, ensued over one of them being allegedly bullied. The victim, Adnan, was being beaten up when he tried to intervene.

One of the blows landed on the back of his head and he collapsed. He was rushed to OGH, but died at 8.48 a.m. on Tuesday while undergoing treatment.