Teenager held for cultivating ganja

Hyderabad

04 December 2021 20:15 IST

A teenager who was cultivating cannabis at his house at railway quarters, Lakdi-ka-pul, was arrested on Saturday.

Police seized five cannabis plants from the accused, Mohammed Arif alias Tillu (19), a brass band player.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided his house and found the plants, which were being grown after strict enforcement of rules against the sale of ganja by city police. The accused was addicted to ganja, police said.

