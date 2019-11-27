Teenager found dead

A teenager who went missing on Tuesday evening was found dead in an isolated place at Masjid Banda in Gachibowli on Wednesday morning.

Police said the the 16-year-old victim committed suicide by jumping off the roof of a five-storey apartment building on Tuesday.

The incident came to light after her mother and stepfather, along with locals, launched a search for her in the locality and found her lying unconscious in a pool of blood. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

After analysing the video footage in the apartment, police said around 8.45 p.m. the teenager was seen climbing the staircase. “Prima facie, the girl committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of the building. The reason for her extreme step is yet to be known,” said Gachibowli inspector R Srinivas.

Police did not find any suicide note. The victim was a school dropout and was helping her parents run the house.

Locals and her friends told the police that the victim was upset as her mother and stepfather were frequently quarrelling.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni)