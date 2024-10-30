ADVERTISEMENT

Teenager electrocuted while setting up lights for Deepavali

Published - October 30, 2024 11:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An 18-year-old boy died due to electrocution on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) evening while decorating a hotel building in Amberpet for the upcoming Deepavali festival. The deceased was identified as Abhilash, a resident of Lalitha Bagh locality of Uppuguda, Hyderabad. Police said the teeanger was putting up decorative lights on Shivanand Hotel on Ali Cafe X Road in Amberpet. He got electrocuted after coming in contact with high tension wires above the building. He received serious burns all over his body. A case was booked and the body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination.

