Hyderabad

Teenager dies in road accident

An 18-year-old boy died in a road accident near Pragathi Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s official residence at Begumpet here on Sunday.

The victim, Malim Yasier, a student from SRT Nagar of Borabanda was driving home from Fatehnagar on his scooter, when he lost control and fell on the road near the Camp Office. “It was a self-skid. He was carrying overweight goods on the scooter; as a result he lost control and suffered severe injuries,” Punjagutta police said. Malim was taken to a nearby corporate hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.


