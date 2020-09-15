Teenage chess prodigy sets a unique record

N. Likhitha Annapurna.

HYDERABAD

15 September 2020 08:28 IST

Eleven-year-old N. Sri Likhitha Annapurna set a unique record of arranging the chess board with a blindfold on in just 40 seconds.

With this rare feat, the city girl, who is a Class 8 student of Bhashyam School in Vanasthalipuram, has entered the International Wonder Book of Records. The certificate was issued by Indian chief co-ordinator B. Nagendra Goud and south India co-ordinator G. Swarna Sri.

