Hyderabad

Teenage chess prodigy sets a unique record

N. Likhitha Annapurna.

N. Likhitha Annapurna.  

Eleven-year-old N. Sri Likhitha Annapurna set a unique record of arranging the chess board with a blindfold on in just 40 seconds.

With this rare feat, the city girl, who is a Class 8 student of Bhashyam School in Vanasthalipuram, has entered the International Wonder Book of Records. The certificate was issued by Indian chief co-ordinator B. Nagendra Goud and south India co-ordinator G. Swarna Sri.

