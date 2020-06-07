Teen with COVID symptoms dies

WARANGAL URBAN DT.

07 June 2020 23:10 IST

Test turns up negative

A 19-year-old girl with symptoms of COVID-19 died after being admitted to the Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) ward at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) here on Sunday.

The doctors had collected the samples of the girl who resided at FCI Colony in Gopalpuram here and sent them for testing at the virology lab at Kakatiya Medical College (KMC). The test turned up negative.

According to the hospital Superintendent B. Srinivas Rao, the girl had symptoms of cough and fever and was shifted to the SARI ward for treatment. The doctors collected her swab samples for COVID-19 testing, but after two hours, her health condition deteriorated, eventually resulting in death.

“We alerted the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) about a suspected coronavirus-related death,” he said.

Warangal Urban DMHO K. Lalitha Devi said the girl had a history of kidney ailments, and that the testing proved her death was not due to COVID-19.