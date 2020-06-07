Hyderabad

Teen with COVID symptoms dies

Test turns up negative

A 19-year-old girl with symptoms of COVID-19 died after being admitted to the Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) ward at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) here on Sunday.

The doctors had collected the samples of the girl who resided at FCI Colony in Gopalpuram here and sent them for testing at the virology lab at Kakatiya Medical College (KMC). The test turned up negative.

According to the hospital Superintendent B. Srinivas Rao, the girl had symptoms of cough and fever and was shifted to the SARI ward for treatment. The doctors collected her swab samples for COVID-19 testing, but after two hours, her health condition deteriorated, eventually resulting in death.

“We alerted the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) about a suspected coronavirus-related death,” he said.

Warangal Urban DMHO K. Lalitha Devi said the girl had a history of kidney ailments, and that the testing proved her death was not due to COVID-19.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 11:12:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/teen-with-covid-symptoms-dies/article31774128.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY