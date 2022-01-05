Teen who suffered burns in cylinder blast succumbs

The blast was triggered by her own father, in which her mother and elder sister also perished

After battling for life for nearly 48 hours, 12-year-old Sahithi on Wednesday succumbed to grievous burn injuries, which she suffered in an LPG cylinder blast allegedly caused by her father Ramakrishna, who “immolated” himself, his wife Sri Lakshmi and elder daughter Sahitya to death at his house in Old Paloncha town in the wee hours of Monday.

Sahithi breathed her last while undergoing treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital in Kothagudem in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident triggered a furore as the deceased Ramakrishna, a 38-year-old former operator of MeeSeva Centre, blamed local TRS leader Vanama Raghavendra Rao (son of Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateshwara Rao) for his ‘extreme step’ in his note. The note also mentioned the names of Ramakrishna’s mother and his elder sister.

He reportedly recorded a selfie-video on his mobile before taking his life. Police booked Raghavendra Rao and three others under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC, based on a complaint filed by a close relative of the deceased.

Speaking to mediapersons in Paloncha, Assistant SP Rohith Raj said special teams have been formed to trace the accused. “We have seized Ramakrishna’s mobile in which he recorded a selfie-video narrating his financial problems,” the ASP said, adding that it was submitted to the court.

Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000