Teen poet from Hyderabad bags ₹50-lakh scholarship

Teenage poet from the city, Srashta Vani Kolli, who recently published her first poetry book titled Wild Wings, has now bagged the ‘Change the World’ scholarship of the University of Wollongong, Australia.

The scholarship worth ₹50 lakh will help the student pursuing law at the University of Reva, Karnataka, to attend two semesters at the Australian university. She is one of the two students selected from among thousands of applicants across the world for this scholarship, said her father, Arvind Kolli, a senior journalist in Telangana.

University of Wollongong representative and manager, International Recruitment, Peter Murray personally handed over the admission letter to her in Hyderabad.

He said the scholarship is meant for bright foreign students who can’t afford overseas education but have the talent to bring a change to the world.

A euphoric Srashta feels her poetry book made a huge contribution to her selection since she was surprised to see the varsity representatives talk about her style and intensity of her expressions. A video from Srashta on why she deserves the scholarship also impressed the authorities.

Her parents, Arvind Kolli and Asha, who originally hail from Khammam district of Telangana, said it was a proud moment not for just for them but also her since she is the only Indian to have secured it. They said professional guidance from Shelly Karnati, managing director of Study Path, made it easy for her to be selected.