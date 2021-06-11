Teen held for harassing minor on Instagram

Hyderabad

11 June 2021 21:01 IST

Accused bore a grudge against the girl

A teenager was arrested by Rachakonda Cyber Crimes police for allegedly stalking and harassing a minor girl with a fake Instagram account.

Syed Saifuddin, a private employee, from East Anand Bagh, Malakajgiri, was threatening and sending vulgar messages from unknown Instagram ID for the past five days.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, a case was registered and the police took up the investigation, during which it was revealed that the accused while he was studying his SSC happened to meet the victim, who also was a friend of the accused’s sister.

They later became friends and one day on a complaint by the victim’s mother about the accused’s misbehaviour with her daughter the principal of the school called him and gave a warning about his behaviour with the victim. “Due to which the accused bore a grudge against the girl and he created a fake Instagram account and started sending abusive messages to the victims Instagram ID and threatened to send her nude photos otherwise he will post her phone number on porn sites. Thus harassed her causing mental agony to the victim,” police said.

Syed was remanded to judicial custody.