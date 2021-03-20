Teen held for harassing minor girls

Hyderabad

20 March 2021 21:12 IST

He befriended the girls on social media

Hayathnagar police arrested a teenager, who was allegedly stalking and harassing minor girls on the pretext of love and demanding cash.

The accused, 19-year-old Bachanaboina Sai Kumar, a student from Vanasthalipuram in Rangareddy, hails from Nalgonda district. Kumar got acquainted with minor girls on social media apps, including Instagram, and Facebook to fulfil his sexual desire, police said.

“He gets their mobile number, and chats with them on the pretext of love. After gaining their trust, he demands money from them, if they don’t agree for sexual favours. He threatens to post their photos on social media platforms and send it to their family members,” they said.

