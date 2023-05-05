ADVERTISEMENT

Teen fatally struck by MMTS train while recording social media video

May 05, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 16-year-old boy died after an MMTS train hit him at Sanath Nagar on Friday evening, while he was allegedly attempting to record a video on his phone to post on social media. Police said the boy was trying to shoot a video along with two of his friends.

Mohd. Sarfaraz, a Madrasa student from Sriram Nagar in Yousufguda, was on the railway tracks between Bharat Nagar and Borabanda to shoot Reels for Instagram when the accident took place, said the Government Railway Police of Nampally station. 

“The incident occurred around 5 p.m. His friends were shooting a video of him walking by the track with the train approaching in the background. He was hit and thrown aside by the speeding train. Since the MMTS trains are two feet wider than other trains, he could not judge the right distance and got hit. He sustained a severe head injury and internal bleeding before succumbing on the spot,” said the police, adding that a statement of his two friends was recorded.

Following a complaint by the victim’s father Sadiq, a case was booked and the body was shifted for postmortem examination at Gandhi Hospital. 

A similar incident had been reported at the same spot in January 2018. A youth had suffered ​serious ​head injuries​ after an MMTS knocked him down while he was taking a ​video alongside the railway tracks.

