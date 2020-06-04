Technology helped tackle COVID-19, says KTR

Hyderabad

04 June 2020 21:55 IST

Artificial intelligence helped analyse the cases and in distribution of ration to the poor and migrants: Minister

Highlighting the key role played by Artificial Intelligence in tackling COVID-19, the Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao said Telangana government had used it to the maximum extent in analysing the cases and distribution of ration to the poor and migrants.

Mr. Rama Rao, who addressed the World Economic Forum (WEF) Regional Action Group for the South Asia meeting virtually, said technology has helped citizens and the governments overcome problems during the crisis situation. The Minister highlighted that technology helped the State government communicate with the Union government and also interact with the officers and public representatives at the district and mandal level.

He said that drones were used to spray disinfectants in districts and this helped the government in preventing the spread of the virus to a great deal in rural areas. He said that the drones helped police officials in crowd management during the lockdown. Explaining how technology helped in ration distribution in such distress times when nothing was moving, he said that usage of technology has not only solved problems but has created new opportunities in the State.

Among those who took part in the session included Mohammed Shahriar Alam, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh; Fayyaz Ismail, Ministry of Economic Development of Maldives; S Iswaran, Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore (MCI); and Børge Brende, President, World Economic Forum.