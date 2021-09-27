Techie’s body found near Neknampur lake

He was swept away in an under-construction trench two days ago

Two days after he was washed away in a trench dug for laying stormwater pipelines, the body of a 42-year-old techie was fished out near Neknampur lake under Narsingi police station area here on Monday afternoon.

The victim, Gopishetty Rajinikanth, who worked at Nova Green Company, Shadnagar, walked straight into the inundated under-construction trench on Saturday night while he was returning home after smoking a cigarette.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Madhapur division) Ch. Raghunandan Rao said that at around 2 p.m., nearly 2 km from his residence, Rajinikanth’s body was found buried in the mud and bushes. “Using a proclainer, we dug up the mud and retrieved the body. The family has confirmed his identity,” he said. It was later shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Mr. Rao said that over 70 police personnel, and 20 each from National Disaster Response Force and GHMC’s Disaster Response Force, were part of the rescue operation.