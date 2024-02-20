ADVERTISEMENT

Techie killed in road accident

February 20, 2024 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old youth working as a software developer was killed in a road accident near the DLF stretch on Monday morning. The Gachibowli police of Cyberabad booked a case.

Police said that the youth, Akula Sai Krishna, was heading towards DLF road on his two-wheeler, when he met with the accident. “While trying to overtake an RTC bus, he slipped and fell on the road. The rear wheels of the bus crushed him to death,” said the police.

 Based on a complaint from his relative, a case was booked under Section 304-A (death by negligence) of the IPC and a probe was launched. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination. 

CONNECT WITH US