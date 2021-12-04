Techie killed in road accident

A techie who was returning home after watching a movie was killed in a road accident in the late hours of Friday.

The victim, Manoj Kumar Reddy (30) from Panchavathi Colony in Manikonda, went to watch a movie at a mall in Madhapur.

On his way back, a speeding Bolero mini-van hit his bike from behind near Malkam Cheruvu, as a result, he suffered severe injuries.

Soon, he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died while undergoing treatment at around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

A case was registered against the mini-van driver and a probe is on.