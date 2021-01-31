Hyderabad

Techie killed in accident

A 24-year-old techie was killed while six of her friends suffered injuries after the driver of the car they were travelling in lost control and landed it in a gorge near Anantagiri Hills in Vikarabad district here on Sunday. The accident took place around 1 p.m. when the victims were going to Kotepally reservoir from Anantagiri Hills. They started from Hyderabad in the morning.

According to Dharur police, the victim, Divya, who worked for an IT company here, succumbed to injuries while she was being taken to a hospital, while her friends are undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

