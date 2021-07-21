Hyderabad

Techie killed at Gachibowli as bike hits road median

A 23-year-old techie was killed in a road accident at Gachibowli here on Tuesday night.

The victim, Goutham Misra from Kukatpally, worked at Wabsoc Technologies, Cyber Hills Colony. Around 10.30 p.m. when he was going towards Botanical Gardens, Sriram Nagar Colony on his bike, he lost control of the two-wheeler near Palapitta Park and hit a road median. “As a result he fell on the road, suffered severe injuries and died on the spot,” Gachibowli police said. Based on the complaint lodged by his parents, a case was registered and the body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital, morgue for autopsy.


