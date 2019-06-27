Hyderabad

Techie held for harassing woman

The Rachakonda police on Wednesday apprehended a techie for allegedly cyber-stalking and sexually harassing a woman.

According to the police, the accused was identified as S.V. Ramana Reddy (24), a resident of Miyapur who hails from Nellore, and works at a private firm.

He had sent the victim’s objectionable photos to her husband on WhatsApp after she refused his sexual advances. With the help of technical evidence, police traced the whereabouts of the accused to Bharat Nagar and arrested him.

Police said that Ramana and the victim were in a relationship in the past. But, after the victim got married, he started harassing her. When she rejected his advances, Ramana decided to take revenge.

A case under Sections 354 (D), 509 and 506 of the IPC and Section 67 of the IT Act were registered.

Printable version | Jun 27, 2019 1:25:37 AM |

