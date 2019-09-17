Techie from Khammam district still missing

R. Vishnu Kumar, the young techie from Nelakondapalli, who went missing while reportedly travelling in the ill-fated boat that capsized in the Godavari in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district on Sunday, remained untraced.

Weekend trip

According to sources, Mr. Vishnu, a software professional of a Hyderabad-based company, had gone on a weekend trip to Papikondalu, the famous tourist destination in the neighbouring State on Sunday.

He was reportedly on board the ill-fated boat at the time of the mishap, sources added.

At least 12 tourists drowned and 33 other occupants of the boat went missing in one of the worst boat accidents in the Godavari.

Suraiah, father of Mr Vishnu, along with several other family members rushed to Rajahmundry on Sunday afternoon immediately after hearing the tragic news.

They are reportedly in touch with Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar, who is camping in Rajahmundry to coordinate with the Andhra Pradesh government officials in tracing out the missing tourists from Telangana.

Mr Vishnu had visited his home town last week during the Ganesh Navaratri celebrations and returned to Hyderabad two days ago leaving his wife and months-old baby boy at his in-laws’ house, sources said.

Meanwhile, anxiety gripped his relatives in Nelakondapalli as he remained untraced ever since the boat mishap occurred on Sunday afternoon.