Techie found hanging in hospital

hyderabad

09 November 2021 22:28 IST

A 27-year-old woman was found hanging in a private hospital, Rajendranagar police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the woman is a techie and was admitted at the hospital on November 6. “She was unwell and was admitted. It seems she was in depression. The body was found hanging in the hospital. The body has been sent to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. No case has been booked against the hospital,” police said.

Roshini - suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000

Advertising

Advertising