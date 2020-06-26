Techie found dead, husband booked

A 33-year-old techie was found dead in her villa at Rallaguda in Shamshabad here on Thursday night.

The victim, Lavanya Lahari, who had worked in an IT company until last year, had fallen in love with Venkateshwar Rao, a commercial pilot. In July 2012, the couple got married and were living in Hyderabad. She haileds from Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh.

Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy said Lavanya committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling, minutes after she posted a ‘suicide’ note on Facebook. "For the past few years, the couple had some issues with their marriage. On Thursday night too, they had an argument, following which she locked herself in her bedroom on the first floor of CSK Villas,” he said.

Later she posted a message on Facebook, alleging mental and physical harassment by her husband as she was unable to conceive, Mr. Reddy said.

In her post, Lavanya also charged that Rao had an extramarital affair with a woman based in Chennai and mentioned her decision to commit suicide. A few minutes after her post, the victim's friends informed her husband of it. "He rushed to the bedroom and found it was locked from inside. He opened the door with a duplicate key only to see his wife in a shocking state. With the help of neighbours, Rao rushed her to a hospital where she was declared brought dead," the DCP said. Following a complaint by Lavanya's father, a case was booked and Rao was taken into custody by RGIA police. (Suicide prevention centre, Roshni: +914066202000 or 6666 1117)