Techie found dead at residence

Hyderabad

02 August 2021 22:14 IST

A techie was found dead in his residence at Chandanagar here on Monday.

The victim, Jangam Anil Kumar (34), who worked at TCS, Gachibowli campus, ended his life by hanging allegedly due to heavy pressure at the workplace, police said. A native of Guntur, Kumar is survived by his wife Jangam Jyoti and four-and-half-year-old daughter Jaishna Malika.

“He was not feeling well for a few days due to heavy office work,” police said.

Advertising

Advertising

Around 11.30 am Jyoti and Malika went to a nearby school for admission to the latter. When they returned around 12.15 p.m. Jyoti found her husband in a shocking state and alerted neighbours. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. A case was registered and Kumar’s body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.