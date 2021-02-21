Techie found dead at home

Hyderabad

21 February 2021 23:17 IST

A techie was found dead at his residence in Ameerpet here on Sunday morning.

According to SR Nagar police, Bala Sridhar Narishetty (44), a team leader at Tata Consultancy Services, ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his bedroom at around 11 a.m.

His wife Padma, who returned home from a nearby hypermarket, found him hanging and fell unconscious. Bala Sridhar resorted to the extreme step allegedly due to financial issues, Sub-Inspector B. Bhaskar Rao said.

He said that even six months ago, the victim attempted to end his life. “There is no foul play behind the incident,” the officer said, adding that a case was registered and the body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

(Roshni suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)