HyderabadHyderabad 09 January 2022 21:12 IST
Comments
Techie dies as tipper runs over him
Updated: 09 January 2022 21:12 IST
The 28-year-old hailed from Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh
A techie travelling on a bike was run over by an unidentified tipper at KPHB Colony in the early hours of Sunday.
The victim, Yeddula Jagan Mohan Reddy (28), a resident of Nagole, hailed from Tadipatri of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh.
According to police, the accident took place around 4.15 a.m. when the victim was going towards Road No. 1 of Banjara Hills from Kukatpally on his bike. An unidentified tipper hit him from behind, causing him to fall. He suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.
More In Hyderabad
Read more...