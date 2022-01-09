Techie dies as tipper runs over him

Hyderabad

09 January 2022 21:12 IST

The 28-year-old hailed from Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh

A techie travelling on a bike was run over by an unidentified tipper at KPHB Colony in the early hours of Sunday.

The victim, Yeddula Jagan Mohan Reddy (28), a resident of Nagole, hailed from Tadipatri of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, the accident took place around 4.15 a.m. when the victim was going towards Road No. 1 of Banjara Hills from Kukatpally on his bike. An unidentified tipper hit him from behind, causing him to fall. He suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

