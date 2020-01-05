Techie dies after ramming illegally-parked SUV

A 26-year-old techie died after his bike ran into a stationary car on Kukatpally Flyover here on Friday night.

Manne Sumanth Varma from Nizampet was headed to Gachibowli on some personal work when the accident took place around 8.30 p.m. He is a native of Uddehall of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh.

Police said that the car was wrongly parked on the flyover without any precautionary measures, as a result of which Sumanth failed to notice it and hit the car from behind.

Death was instant for Sumanth after he fell off the bike and suffered severe injuries to his head and limbs.