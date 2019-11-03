Techie arrested for unauthorised access to FB account

A 24-year-old man was arrested by the Rachakonda Cyber Crime Police on Saturday, for unauthorisedly logging into a woman’s Facebook account and taking money from her friends by impersonating her. The accused is B Venkateswarlu, a resident of Jillelaguda of Balapur mandal. A B Tech graduate, he was working for a computer graphics firm in Madhapur.

He reportedly confessed to the police to have sent a link from a phishing website and got her user ID and password to the Facebook account. After logging into the account, he changed the password, recovery e-mail address, and phone number. She was not able to log into the account from September 2019.

Impersonating the woman, he chatted with her Facebook friends, telling them that ‘she’ had met with an accident and was falling short of money for paying medical bills. A few friends who believed it lent support and the accused sent his bank account details. Meanwhile, the woman got to know through her Facebook friends what was happening. She lodged a police complaint.