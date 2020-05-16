Hyderabad

Tech way to check violations

People not maintaining one metre distance are identified with red rectangles

Taking usage of analytics in policing to another level, Telangana police are now identifying localities witnessing physical distance violations.

Running analytics software on video footage of surveillance cameras installed in different parts of the State capital, police are spotting people not following physical distance rule. The video footage being recorded by surveillance cameras is sent to the police command centre server in real time. “Using machine learning algorithms, people not maintaining minimum one metre distance are identified. Red rectangles surface on the video footage showing such persons,” a police officer explained. These alerts of physical distance violations automatically pop up on computer screens of all command centres to which the surveillance cameras are connected.

Making note of the area and precise location, the details are passed onto local police stations and patrolling teams. Police personnel would rush there and ask people to follow physical distance rule. “No cases would be booked against any individuals. But those violating the rule would be persuaded to follow it and check spread of coronavirus,” say the police officials.

Presently, the video analytics are being run on footage of 300 surveillance cameras in the police commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda.

