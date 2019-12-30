Tech to reach every district

Top police officials examining the live streaming of massive public congregations or religious processions is mostly confined to the State capital.

In the new year, all district police headquarters in the entire Telangana are likely to have such facilities. The technological initiatives, adopted by Hyderabad police, are being introduced in every district to enhance the performance of the police, as a whole.

“Separate central command centres for law and order and traffic wings are being created in all SP offices. Video walls (large size digital screens) were given to all command centres,” a senior police officer told The Hindu. Any major event involving huge attendance or participation of people can be monitored by police personnel sitting inside these centres. Back-end servers are also being put in place to store video footage of 30 days. Connectivity issues are being addressed now.

In 2018, Telangana police achieved a record of sorts by synchronising e-challans for traffic rule violations. They introduced ‘enterprise e-challan application’, which was linked to the traffic police of all district units along with that of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates.

If a person jumped a signal at Siddipet and was issued an e-challan, the details will reflect in the tabs of the Hyderabad traffic police as well. To support the investigation process and enhance overall policing in districts, excellency centres are being created. Each of this centre will have state-of-the-art crime analytic tools and technology like video enhancement software. “Already, video enhancement software is being used to narrow down on suspects and identify culprits,” he said.

Over 7,000 crimes were detected using this software in different parts of the State. In Cyberabad commissionerate area alone, 850 cases were busted using this software.

These centres will act as back-end support system to the investigators and police officers at the field level. All district headquarters are being equipped with data recovery tools and cyber crime laboratories. If a central processing unit is seized as part of probe in a crime, experts in these labs would use data imaging tools to recover data.

Telangana police created Facebook pages for all 722 police stations in the State to have better public interface. Separate FB pages were created for each of the district SHE teams.