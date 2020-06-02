Tech-M, Idealabs join hands for Blockchain courses

Tech Mahindra and edutech firm Idealabs have joined hands to launch an initiative focussed on enhancing Blockchain skillsets and know-how of aspiring tech professionals and students in India.

The companies have curated professional certification courses on Blockchain that will include online live classes, expert sessions by professionals from the industry as well as support employability for deserving candidates, a release from Tech Mahindra on Monday said.

Through this collaboration, Tech Mahindra and Idealabs seek to impact high quality Blockchain training for technology students in the early years of their engineering education. The programme, which will also prepare the students to pursue career opportunities in the Blockchain domain, is structured to provide the students hands-on experience on real world implementation of technology. It will target engineering students, especially in tier-II and III cities in India, with curated course content and placement opportunities.

Telangana IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, on the launch of the programme, said such initiatives were imperative to bridge the gap between academia and industry and improve the employability of students.