Tech, innovation can help boost sustainability, says Agriculture Minister

December 10, 2022 04:17 am | Updated 02:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana being positioned to lead digital revolution in India’s agri-sector, says Niranjan Reddy at Bengal Chamber

The Hindu Bureau

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy addressing a SmartAgri Summit organised by the Bengal Chamber in Hyderabad on Friday.

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy on Friday sought to underscore the role technology and innovation can play in achieving sustainability in the farm sector.

The Minister, who was addressing a SmartAgri Summit organised by the Bengal Chamber here, said this pointing to how agriculture is a priority sector for the State and achieving sustainability in farm sector is of immense importance. “Using technology and innovation is probably the finest way in achieving that. The State government envisions Telangana as a prototype State to bring a digital revolution in India’s agri-sector,” he said.

Speaking of the State government’s policies focused on crucial components for enhance farm output, Mr. Reddy said Telangana’s Kaleshwaram project is the world’s largest multi-stage lift irrigation project. Thanks to this initiative, the State has brought 2.03 crore acres under cultivation from 1.21 crore acres in 2014, an increase of 68% increase.

Bengal Chamber in a release said the focus of the summit was policy related discussions. National Rainfed Area Authority CEO and Chairman, Commission of Doubling Farmers’ Income, Ashok Dalwai, said farmers are the entrepreneurs who take maximum risk. President of the Chamber Subir Chakraborty emphasised on credit access to farmers.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
CONNECT WITH US