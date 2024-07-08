Tech firm C1 expands GICC in Hyderabad, to ramp up hiring  

Technology solution company C1 (formerly ConvergeOne) on Monday announced the expansion of its global innovation and capabilities centre in Hyderabad and with it plans to ramp up hiring that may necessitate the acquisition of additional office space.

Less than a year of the GICC opening, the company has completed the expansion post and the facility is now spread across a total of 40,000 sq ft. “We have nearly 600 employees in India, with about 60% of them in Hyderabad,” MD and Country Head of India Operations, Chandra Boddoju, said during a media interaction.

The plans to raise the headcount, in the country, to 1,000 by November 2025 are intact with the company expecting Hyderabad to continue to host 60% of the employees, he said, adding it may call for additional space. The GICC now functions three shifts, with C1 catering to around 6,000 clients, mostly in the U.S., across industries.

The company is also establishing a research and development lab and experience centre for customers with the latter set to showcase innovative products, including the newly launched GenAI-powered assistant C1 Elly.

Chief Transformation Officer of the U.S. firm Tamara Shaw said the expansion of the GICC is a “major step in our growth... with the new facilities enabling us to showcase cutting-edge solutions and provide differentiated solutions across customer experience and collaboration. By utilising the talent and expertise in India, we will be well positioned to accelerate our global operations and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

On the likely impact of the recent financial restructuring process of C1 – post the company filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection – she said “our strategy we set for the GICC remains unchanged... [given] the role it plays. [The process] has not taken us off our path of growth and investment.”

The company will soon launch its new new growth strategy Converge1 2.0 in 30-45 days. It is “continued to focus on development of our teams and expansion of our customers and products. Our investors and Board are behind us,” Ms.Shaw said.

The GICC is a strategic investment for supporting C1’s customers for elevated connected experience and fostering innovation for its growth enablement and capacity building, said Sr. V-P Managed Services Eric Walter.