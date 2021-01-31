Hyderabad

Tech college hosts graduation day, 956 students get degrees

Graduating students and faculty members of Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology posing for the cameras at the end of the graduation ceremony.   | Photo Credit: By arrangement

With educational institutions gearing up to reopen almost a year after they were forced to stay shuttered in view of COVID-19 pandemic, the Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) went a step ahead and conducted its graduation day.

In the first graduation ceremony since the lockdown, 956 students of 2020 batch received their B.Tech, MBA and M.Tech certificates at the event attended by Ravi Kumar Puli, member secretary of Telangana State Council of Science and Technology.

An atmosphere of pride and excitement prevailed as students in traditional academic regalia received their certificates in the presence of family, friends, faculty members and other corporate dignitaries.

Marri Rajashekar Reddy, Secretary of MLRIT, said the institute has secured NBA Tier-I Accreditation and NAAC ‘A’ Grade.

Principal K. Srinivasa Rao, treasurer Marri Mamatha Reddy and faculty members were among present at the ceremony.

