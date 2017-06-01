Tearful adieu to ‘Darsakaratna’

The mortal remains of ‘Darsakaratna’ Dasari Narayana Rao were consigned to flames with State honours at the family farmhouse in Moinabad mandal on Wednesday afternoon, even as a posse of uniformed police personnel fired rounds into the air from their weapons in a gun salute.

The elder son Dasari Pradeep lit the pyre, even as actor-turned-politician, Manchu Mohan Babu appeared to take charge. Wails of grief rent the air even as practically the who’s who of the Telugu film industry stood watching.

The last journey began from the Film Chamber at around 1 p.m. and a convoy of vehicles accompanying the truck carrying the body wended its way at a sedate pace.

As the preparations were being made, people from the film industry paid their last respects to a man who had directed 151 films, produced 53 more and even acted in over a dozen of them.

Those who paid their last respects included T.Subbarami Reddy, actors Pawan Kalyan, Junior NTR, Allu Arjun, Prakash Raj and Gopichand, actor-producer Naga Babu, producers ‘Dil’ Raju, K.L. Raju, senior actors Krishna, Vijayanirmala and MAA general secretary Naresh.

Directors including Trivikram Srinivasa Rao, Koratala Siva and several others paid their last respects.

Earlier, the body was taken from the family residence on Road No. 46, Jubilee Hills, to the Film Chamber and for slightly over two and a half hours, for fans and friends to pay their homage.

They included Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, with Minister for Cinematography, Talasani Srinivas Yadav representing the Telangana Government.

They paid their respects and rued the end of an era of films with a social message and were varied in content as compared to largely predictable present-day cinema.

Mr. Naidu and others said the void left behind by the demise of Dasari Narayana Rao could never be filled and that his absence would be felt and he would be in people’s hearts for a long time to come. Those who were absent included actors Chiranjeevi who is away in China, Nandamuri Balakrishna who is currently in Portugal and Akkineni Nagarjuna, who is also out of the country.

Apart from making it big in the political scenario and even being made Union Minister of State for Coal, Dasari Narayana Rao also launched the Telugu daily ‘Udayam’. As the sun set, people who visited the farmhouse to bid adieu wearily got into their vehicles.