Teams to ensure protocol adherence in containment clusters

Teams will be constituted at zonal level, with zonal commissioner as nodal officer to monitor and ensure adherence to protocol in the containment clusters identified as hotspots of COVID-19.

The teams, with members drawn from officials of GHMC, Police department, Health, Revenue and other line departments, would ensure sanitation of the area, disinfectant spraying, supply of essential items, and regular visit of medical teams.

A round-the-clock control room would be set up at the zonal commissioner’s office to monitor the situation.

Medical teams would visit each home on a daily basis as part of fever surveillance, and identify persons with COVID-19 symptoms, if any.

A total of 12 containment clusters with a high number of COVID-19 cases were identified across the city. The clusters are Ramgopalpet, Shaikpet, Red Hills, Malakpet-Santhosh Nagar, Chandrayangutta, Alwal, Moosapet, Kukatpally, Qutbullahpur-Gajularamaram, Mayuri Nagar, Yusufguda and Chandanagar, a note from GHMC had said.

All entry and exit points of these clusters were heavily barricaded, and people in these areas were advised not to venture outside. No outsider would be allowed to step into these areas.

Mobile vans are being organised to supply essential commodities to affected areas, and officials would be a call away for residents in case of emergency, officials said.

Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration, Arvind Kumar on Thursday reviewed the arrangements as part of the COVID-19 containment action plan.

He asked the officials to ensure proper protocol in areas where positive cases were identified.

He also directed for pamphlets to be printed in Urdu and Telugu and distributed in containment clusters, with information on the disease control protocol and phone numbers.