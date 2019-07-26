Teams formed to trace abducted girl

The Rachakonda police formed seven special teams to trace a 21-year-old girl who was abducted by a man who, posing as a doctor, promised her a job.

The offence took place in Hayathnagar around 8 p.m. on July 23.

Sources in the police department said the kidnapper was identified as Ravi Shankar alias Ravi, a ‘most wanted’ criminal in the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region, who had a well-oiled network in Karnataka and Mumbai.

On July 23, Ravi Shankar, claiming to be a surgeon at Osmania General Hospital, came to the hotel run by the girl’s father Yadaiah at Bongulur and told him that he would get a job for his daughter pursuing third-year Pharmacy course at Kothagudem.

“Yadaiah believed him and introduced his daughter, and son David to Ravi Shankar, who later took them for a ride on the pretext of meeting friends,” said an officer associated with the investigation.

Ravi Shankar stopped the car near BN Reddy Nagar and asked the girl’s brother to bring the certificates of his sister and left the place.

“When they reached Hayathnagar, Ravi Shankar asked Yadaiah to get off the vehicle and prepare a resume of his daughter at a DTP centre, before fleeing with his daughter,” police said.

After searching for his daughter for more than 12 hours, Yadaiah approached the police the next day and lodged a complaint. “There was slight delay in registration of the First Information Report, as the police did not believe Yadaiah’s story and thought that the girl had eloped with the man,” said the officer.

“We identified the abductor after examining the video captured by the victim’s brother on the mobile phone, while they were moving in the car,” said the police.