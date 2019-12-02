Team from Varanasi Municipal Corporation visits city

A team of 23 senior officials from Varanasi Municipal Corporation arrived in the city on Monday, on a five-day study tour on ‘Leadership Development for Good Governance and Service Delivery’.

They visited the GHMC headquarters and met Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin and several senior officials, who explained about the use of IT in mapping of properties, street-light management, grievance redress, managing mobile apps, monitoring through CC cameras, and other aspects.

They also learnt about door-to-door garbage collection and transport, and digitisation of files in GHMC, besides use of biometrics for attendance.

A total of 4.75 lakh grievances have been resolved and 2.82 lakh birth, death and other certificates have been issued, using My GHMC mobile app, Mr. Ram Mohan informed. A total of ₹24 crore property tax has been collected through the app.

The team from the Prime Minister’s constituency has also been apprised, with the help of a presentation, about initiatives such as subsidised meals for the poor, and private maintenance of major road stretches, besides others.

The team included Additional Commissioner Ajai Kumar Singh, Chief Finance & Accounts Officer Anil Kumar Singh, and Engineering officials and others from Nagar Nigam Varanasi, Ganga Pollution Prevention Unit, Varanasi, JICA Project Management Unit, JICA Institutional Development Programme and others.