HYDERABAD

06 November 2021 22:50 IST

Forest department officials have seized a vehicle with illegal teak timber worth ₹1.5 lakh at Singampally village of Pegadapally Range in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Saturday.

The timber was being transported from Chhattisgarh in a vehicle in which rear seating was removed to accommodate the logs, officials informed.

