Teachers to visit tribal habitations in Agency areas

HYDERABAD

19 September 2020 22:45 IST

Minister for Tribal Welfare, Women and Child Development Satyavathi Rathod reviewed the welfare schemes of the departments, which had been halted due to the outbreak of the pandemic, on Saturday.

In a meeting with Integrated Tribal Development project, district tribal welfare and women and child development officials here on Saturday, she stated that the government had already taken a decision to send teachers to tribal habitations in Agency areas to cover the syllabus for this academic year, as they were not in a position to access the online and television classes due to poor network.

As part of encouraging establishment of food processing and other small scale industries in rural and tribal areas, the government had allocated ₹117 crore for three-phase power supply to tribal habitations, she said. Distribution of milch animals among tribal families was also being taken up as a pilot project in Vikarabad and Mahabubabad districts.

Advertising

Advertising

Under the economic support programme, about 500 tribal youth had already given cars with bank loan as part of the owner-cum-driver scheme.