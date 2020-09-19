Teachers to visit tribal habitations in Agency areas

Minister for Tribal Welfare, Women and Child Development Satyavathi Rathod reviewed the welfare schemes of the departments, which had been halted due to the outbreak of the pandemic, on Saturday.
In a meeting with Integrated Tribal Development project, district tribal welfare and women and child development officials here on Saturday, she stated that the government had already taken a decision to send teachers to tribal habitations in Agency areas to cover the syllabus for this academic year, as they were not in a position to access the online and television classes due to poor network.
As part of encouraging establishment of food processing and other small scale industries in rural and tribal areas, the government had allocated ₹117 crore for three-phase power supply to tribal habitations, she said. Distribution of milch animals among tribal families was also being taken up as a pilot project in Vikarabad and Mahabubabad districts.
Under the economic support programme, about 500 tribal youth had already given cars with bank loan as part of the owner-cum-driver scheme.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath