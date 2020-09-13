Teachers, staff observe fast

Hyderabad

13 September 2020 22:55 IST

Opposing the Contributory Pension Scheme lakhs of teachers and employees and their families observed one-day fast at their homes on Sunday.

The Contributory Pension Scheme Teachers and Employees Association of Telangana led the one-day fast with the demand ‘Fast for Old Pension Scheme’. Association Publicity Secretary Raghunandan Machana said more than 1.30 lakh employees, recruited after September 1, 2004, fall under the Contributory Pension Scheme in the State and members participated in the fast. Mr. Raghunandan said protests were held on Sept 1 across the country on social media platforms. Earlier too, representations were given to Ministers, MPs and MLAs on the issue.

