Hyderabad

Teachers, staff observe fast

Opposing the Contributory Pension Scheme lakhs of teachers and employees and their families observed one-day fast at their homes on Sunday.

The Contributory Pension Scheme Teachers and Employees Association of Telangana led the one-day fast with the demand ‘Fast for Old Pension Scheme’. Association Publicity Secretary Raghunandan Machana said more than 1.30 lakh employees, recruited after September 1, 2004, fall under the Contributory Pension Scheme in the State and members participated in the fast. Mr. Raghunandan said protests were held on Sept 1 across the country on social media platforms. Earlier too, representations were given to Ministers, MPs and MLAs on the issue.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 13, 2020 10:56:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/teachers-staff-observe-fast/article32594839.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story