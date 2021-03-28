Teachers seek aid

KHAMMAM

‘Closure of schools may hit livelihood’

With their sole means of livelihood in jeopardy due to the closure of schools since Wednesday following a surge in COVID-19 cases in various parts of the State, several aggrieved teachers and lectures of private educational institutions staged a dharna here on Sunday seeking financial assistance from the government.

The demonstration was held under the aegis of the Private Teachers and Lecturers Association at the Dharna Chowk.

Activists of the CPI (ML-New Democracy) and its frontal organisations - PDSU and the PYL besides a clutch of mass organisations - extended their support to the demonstration.

Representatives of the Telangana Progressive Teachers Federation (TPTF) and various private educational institutions expressed solidarity with the protesting private teachers and lectures.