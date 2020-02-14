Teachers have to teach what students want, says educationist

Private schools should stop promising the moon to parents when they are unable to take off, said educationist and author Anjali Gupta.

“On the one hand, schools should not promise unrealistic deliverables, and on the other hand, parents should not expect much from both, the school and their children,” she said.

‘More career options’

“Don’t expect your little one to get ‘A’ grade in mathematics when he/she is not good in that subject. Unlike the past, there are several career options available now,” Ms. Gupta said, adding that parents were the important people allying them the freedom of choice.

Book launch on Feb. 16

Speaking to The Hindu about her new book “The Cutting Edge”, in which she attempted to demystify the erudite lexicon of policy-makers and age-old curriculum, followed by majority of schools, the author said that dealing with critical adolescent age groups of students gave her that astute and almost intuitive comprehension of the functioning of young adults. The book will be launched on February 16.

Ms. Gupta, who believes in the concept of practical teaching, says teachers have to teach what learners (students) want, but not what they have prepared for that particular class.

“School managements, whose only aim is to make money, don’t give that freedom to teachers in classrooms. As a result, educators don’t explore new models of teaching,” she said, adding that smart classrooms can only enhance the classrooms, but can never replace a teacher,” the author said.