Teacher unions seek uniform guidelines for fixing seniority

A score unions raise concerns on re-allotment of staff

A score of teacher unions on Monday submitted memoranda to Minister for Education P. Sabita Indra Reddy raising concerns over the re-allotment of government employees to new districts which would be to the disadvantage of junior staff.

The unions emphasised that the service conditions of employees and teachers were different and, hence, the same yardstick of re-allotment could not be applied. They demanded that the teachers be retained at the present places of posting.

Ms. Reddy was informed that the transfer of 1.02 lakh teachers as part of re-allotment of government employees would have serious consequences. The guidelines for fixing seniority of teachers should be uniform for all districts.

Meanwhile, the State government has prepared the seniority list of employees for four of the nine erstwhile districts and invited options till December 15. The lists of the remaining five districts — Medak, Khammam, Adilabad, Karimnagar and Nalgonda — where the model code for elections to the Legislative Council was in force will be released after the code ceased.

About 24,000 employees had given options for transfer in Warangal, Nizamabad, Rangareddy and Mahbubnagar districts where the seniority lists were prepared. There were a total of 30,000 employees working in these district on ‘order to serve’ basis. Barring 6,000 of them, all the others had opted to work in their native places falling in new districts.

The seniority medium considered by government has drawn flak from junior employees and teachers because the seniors will opt for district headquarters towns as there were better facilities there and will also be eligible for higher house rent allowance. The juniors not only stood less chance of being considered in their native districts but faced the danger of becoming non-locals where they were re-allotted.

If seniority was the only criterion, the unions argued that the employees structure in Hyderabad and surrounding districts will be top heavy with seniors. The balance between senior and junior employees will be lost. Hence, the unions have demanded that nativity along with seniority also be considered in reallotment. The nativity should be determined on the basis of their birth, education and domicile of their parents.

Interestingly, seniors in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district can opt for five new districts carved out of the old one — Narayanpet, Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy and Mahbunagar — beside the headquarters of Rangareddy and Vikarabad where a few mandals of the erstwhile district were included in the reorganisation.