Hyderabad

Teacher tests positive for COVID in Siddipet

A teacher at a government school in Rajakkapet village of Dubbak mandal tested positive for COVID-19. According to District Education Officer K. Ravikanth Rao, one of the teachers in the school tested positive and he was sent on leave and asked to stay in isolation. The school premises was sanitised. Mr. Ravikanth Rao, however, has denied reports on the social media that the school was closed.

According to the sources, the teacher developed symptoms of fever and got tested for coronavirus about two days ago. As he tested positive, he went on leave. Tests were also conducted for other teachers and students and the test results are awaited. There are about 10 teachers and 180 students in the school. The students are coming on alternate days to the school. About 60 students are attending school.

Though officially the school was not closed, sources informed that none of the teachers or the students are attending school after the teacher complained of fever.

