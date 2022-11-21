Teacher grows microgreens at home, shows the way to gain health and wealth 

November 21, 2022 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - Hyderabad

Rooftop farming can be quite challenging, but the pandemic-induced lockdown opened up new prospects for a young woman in the city — growing microgreens has brought her better health, both physically and financially.

Saraswathi Pasupuleti, a teacher and administrator by profession, took to this fairly uncommon form of farming and now, wants to encourage others to follow her example to make their families healthy and generate a decent income in case they wish to turn professional growers.

Microgreens are quite popular in the West, though they are now catching up with hoteliers and homemakers in India given their high nutritional value. “They are baby plants, somewhere between a sprout and baby leaf greens,” says Ms. Saraswathi, adding that they are basically vegetable greens harvested when the leaves sprout from the seedling.

Greens are generally used as garnish in salads but microgreens are way more than that — it is now treated as a salad in itself given the high nutritional value. “Chefs in top hotels dish out a variety of recipes using the most known greens and vegetables such as lettuce, fenugreek, radish, spinach, micro tomatoes, capers, quinoa, broccoli and even carrots as they are rich in iron, potassium, magnesium and zinc,” she says.

Ms. Saraswathi advises homemakers to take it up as it doesn’t need huge investments or land pieces. One can start with an investment as low as ₹10,000 and a spare room or a rooftop. “But one needs to put their heart into it as it involves a meticulous process.”

Microgreens farming at home should be popularised by the Horticulture department through training or short-term courses, she says, adding that she learnt on her own through research but she is willing to help out women who wish to take it up.