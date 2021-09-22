Hyderabad

Teacher dies of suspected COVID

Though the daily COVID-19 positivity rate continued to remain below 1% in the district, a few sporadic cases of COVID-19 were reported from three State-run schools in the district in the last three days.

A 55-year-old female teacher of the Zilla Parishad High School at Padamati Narasapuram in Julurupadu mandal died of suspected COVID-19 complications on Monday night. However, the school education officials concerned attributed her death to comorbidities.

A COVID-19 testing camp was conducted on the school premises on Tuesday. All the students and the staff members of the school have tested negative for COVID-19.

As many as four students of the Zilla Parishad High School at Penagadapa in Chunchupalli mandal, hailing from same locality, contracted coronavirus infection after reportedly attending a function in their village three days ago.

As the news spread, the school authorities organised a COVID-19 screening camp on the premises of the school on Tuesday. All those, who had undergone tests at the camp, tested negative for coronavirus, sources added.

According to sources, a class VI student of a State-run school in Aswapuram mandal was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, several localities in Khammam Municipal Corporation limits and various parts of Khammam district continue to witness a spike in dengue cases prompting the authorities to step up sanitation drive and anti-larval operations in dengue-prone areas.


